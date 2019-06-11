Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Big K.R.I.T. Will Bring His Intricate Rhyme Flows to San Antonio This September
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM
Big K.R.I.T., whose name is an acronym for King Remembered In Time, has set himself apart from his rap counterparts by producing cleverly written lyrics with intricate rhyme flows.
On the heels of a new album K.R.I.T. IZ HERE
releasing July 12, the rapper will head to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, September 24. And from the tone of his tour announcement, expect the lyrical content to get heavy.
“This thing that we’re going through now isn’t new under the sun, and it’s probably not going to be the last time there’s so much inequality, so much hatred, so much violence,” says K.R.I.T., in a recent press release. “How do you create a song that puts people in a mind frame that they can overcome? I gotta say how I feel.”
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
