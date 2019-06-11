Email
Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Indie Rock Outfit Local Natives Hitting Up San Antonio with New Music

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT
  • Red Light Management
Even if you wanted to run away from the poppy sensibilities of the Local Natives circa 2010, you probably couldn’t have. In constant rotation at coffee shops everywhere, the LA band’s sound embodied all the lushness of that era’s indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.

Alongside acts like Yeasayer, Broken Bells and Fleet Foxes, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn, cemented the band’s longevity. Luckily, it’s headed to San Antonio in support of some long-awaited new music.

$28.50-$46, Thu June 13, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Local Natives
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m.
(210) 812-4355
Price: $28.50-$46
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

