Indie Rock Outfit Local Natives Hitting Up San Antonio with New Music

click to enlarge Red Light Management

Event Details Local Natives @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m. (210) 812-4355 Price: $28.50-$46 Live Music Map

Even if you wanted to run away from the poppy sensibilities of the Local Natives circa 2010, you probably couldn’t have. In constant rotation at coffee shops everywhere, the LA band’s sound embodied all the lushness of that era’s indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.Alongside acts like Yeasayer, Broken Bells and Fleet Foxes, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn, cemented the band’s longevity. Luckily, it’s headed to San Antonio in support of some long-awaited new music.