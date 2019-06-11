Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Indie Rock Outfit Local Natives Hitting Up San Antonio with New Music
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 9:35 AM
click to enlarge
Even if you wanted to run away from the poppy sensibilities of the Local Natives circa 2010, you probably couldn’t have. In constant rotation at coffee shops everywhere, the LA band’s sound embodied all the lushness of that era’s indie rock: pop aesthetics, acoustic textures, layered vocals and harmonies, clever guitar licks and danceability.
Alongside acts like Yeasayer, Broken Bells and Fleet Foxes, Local Natives helped usher in a new era for the genre, which in turn, cemented the band’s longevity. Luckily, it’s headed to San Antonio in support of some long-awaited new music.
$28.50-$46, Thu June 13, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m.
(210) 812-4355
Price:
$28.50-$46
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Yeasayer, Broken Bells, Fleet Foxes, Local Natives, Image