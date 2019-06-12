Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Get Lost in Chill AF Tunes During Sungaze's Stop at The Mix
By Shannon Sweet
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 9:34 AM
Sungaze’s gauzy, ethereal music and polaroid-tinted videos almost make the band seem like purveyors of propaganda for trendy resale shops like Buffalo Exchange.
But don’t think the flowing cotton and tranquil echoes mixed with contemplative guitars their music a hipster exclusive. The vibe really does transport you to a spaced-out realm of infinite chill.
Free, Fri June 14, 9:30pm, The Mix, 2423 N. Saint Mary’s St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.
@ The Mix
2423 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., June 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
