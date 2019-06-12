Email
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Get Lost in Chill AF Tunes During Sungaze's Stop at The Mix

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 9:34 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SUNGAZE
  • Courtesy of Sungaze
Sungaze’s gauzy, ethereal music and polaroid-tinted videos almost make the band seem like purveyors of propaganda for trendy resale shops like Buffalo Exchange.

But don’t think the flowing cotton and tranquil echoes mixed with contemplative guitars their music a hipster exclusive. The vibe really does transport you to a spaced-out realm of infinite chill.

Free, Fri June 14, 9:30pm, The Mix, 2423 N. Saint Mary’s St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.
Event Details Sungaze with St. Dukes and Ellis Redon
@ The Mix
2423 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: Free
Live Music
Map

Related Locations

  • The Mix

    • 2423 N St. Mary's Central
    • phone (210) 735-1313

Related Events

  • Sungaze with St. Dukes and Ellis Redon

    User Submitted
    Sungaze with St. Dukes and Ellis Redon @ The Mix

    • Fri., June 14, 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Free

