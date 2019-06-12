Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Start Your Weekend with Together Pangea's Show at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 7:22 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / TOGETHERPANGEA
  • Instagram / togetherpangea
Although Together Pangea’s name, based on the science of plate tectonics, brings nerd rock to mind, it seems more likely this band is made up of the kids who used Bunsen burners to light their cigarettes.

Its music, stonewashed in lo-fi production and strung-out vocals exudes effortless cool to the molten core. The band will be joined by Vundabar and Dehd.

$16-$18, Fri June 14, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Together Pangea
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., June 14, 7 p.m.
Price: $16-$18
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Together Pangea

    Staff Pick
    Together Pangea @ Paper Tiger

    • Fri., June 14, 7 p.m. $16-$18
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. ACL Announces Daily Schedule, Adds More Artists Including Metric Read More

  2. Indie Rock Outfit Local Natives Hitting Up San Antonio with New Music Read More

  3. Sing Him to the Kingdom of Heaven: Local Tribute Show Honors the Legacy of Roky Erickson Read More

  4. Despite Continued Allegations of Violence, Chris Brown Will Tour This Year With a Stop in San Antonio Read More

  5. Big K.R.I.T. Will Bring His Intricate Rhyme Flows to San Antonio This September Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...