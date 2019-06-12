Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Start Your Weekend with Together Pangea's Show at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 7:22 AM
click image
-
Instagram / togetherpangea
Although Together Pangea’s name, based on the science of plate tectonics, brings nerd rock to mind, it seems more likely this band is made up of the kids who used Bunsen burners to light their cigarettes.
Its music, stonewashed in lo-fi production and strung-out vocals exudes effortless cool to the molten core. The band will be joined by Vundabar and Dehd.
$16-$18, Fri June 14, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. Saint Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Fri., June 14, 7 p.m.
Price:
$16-$18
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Texas, live music, Together Pangea, lo-fi, Vundabar, Dehd, Image