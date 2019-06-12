Start Your Weekend with Together Pangea's Show at Paper Tiger

click image Instagram / togetherpangea

Event Details Together Pangea @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., June 14, 7 p.m. Price: $16-$18 Live Music Map

Although Together Pangea’s name, based on the science of plate tectonics, brings nerd rock to mind, it seems more likely this band is made up of the kids who used Bunsen burners to light their cigarettes.Its music, stonewashed in lo-fi production and strung-out vocals exudes effortless cool to the molten core. The band will be joined by Vundabar and Dehd.