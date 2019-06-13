Thursday, June 13, 2019
Atreyu, Sum 41, The Used, Thrice and Circa Survive To Hit Texas on Tour
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM
click to enlarge
-
courtesy Freeman Promotions
-
Atreyu
Metalcore giants Atreyu will return to the road this summer as part of the inaugural Rockstar Energy Disruput Festival, which also features The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive and Sum 41.
The tour kicks off on Friday, June 21, in Dallas with a stop the next day in Austin, but it won't be showing any love for San Antonio, despite our city being a prime candidate for this kind of guitar-heavy throwback music.
Don't act like it's not true, y'all. We see you still listening to 99.5 KISS. No judgements, just facts, sis.
With River City Rockfest out of the picture
, it seems like these bands from the aughts could swing through and give us our fix.
If you’re down for venturing up I-35 to catch the fest, tickets ($14-$59) are on sale now at rockstardisrupt.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive and Sum 41, disrupt festival, texas, metalcore, live music, things to do in San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Image