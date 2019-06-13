Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Atreyu, Sum 41, The Used, Thrice and Circa Survive To Hit Texas on Tour

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Atreyu - COURTESY FREEMAN PROMOTIONS
  • courtesy Freeman Promotions
  • Atreyu
Metalcore giants Atreyu will return to the road this summer as part of the inaugural Rockstar Energy Disruput Festival, which also features The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive and Sum 41.

The tour kicks off on Friday, June 21, in Dallas with a stop the next day in Austin, but it won't be showing any love for San Antonio, despite our city being a prime candidate for this kind of guitar-heavy throwback music.

Don't act like it's not true, y'all. We see you still listening to 99.5 KISS. No judgements, just facts, sis.

With River City Rockfest out of the picture, it seems like these bands from the aughts could swing through and give us our fix.



If you’re down for venturing up I-35 to catch the fest, tickets ($14-$59) are on sale now at rockstardisrupt.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Turn Up the Heat: 5 of the Hottest Summer Festivals Happening In and Around San Antonio Read More

  2. Artist of New Selena Mural Encourages San Antonio to Remember Its Roots Read More

  3. Start Your Weekend with Together Pangea's Show at Paper Tiger Read More

  4. Get Lost in Chill AF Tunes During Sungaze's Stop at The Mix Read More

  5. ACL Announces Daily Schedule, Adds More Artists Including Metric Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...