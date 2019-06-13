Email
Thursday, June 13, 2019

Citizen Cope Brings Soulful Tunes to the Aztec Following New Album

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 8:18 AM

click to enlarge SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Shore Fire Media
Citizen Cope’s new album Heroine and Helicopters continues to blend elements of hip-hop, blues and rock furthering the rap-songwriter amalgam that’s won him a loyal following over a 17-year career. While Cope’s voice carries a bluesy, almost Americana grit, there’s enough true soul in his delivery to make it stand apart.

The Memphis-based artist continues to carve out his own lane, neither too far in the musical mainstream nor too far underground. Instead, he continues to confidently craft a sound that is wholly and completely unique.

$29-$80, Sat June 15, 7pm, The Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Citizen Cope
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 15, 7 p.m.
Price: $29-$80
  • Citizen Cope

    Staff Pick
    Citizen Cope @ Aztec Theatre

    • Sat., June 15, 7 p.m. $29-$80
    • Buy Tickets

