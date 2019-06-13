Thursday, June 13, 2019
Citizen Cope Brings Soulful Tunes to the Aztec Following New Album
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 8:18 AM
Citizen Cope’s new album Heroine and Helicopters
continues to blend elements of hip-hop, blues and rock furthering the rap-songwriter amalgam that’s won him a loyal following over a 17-year career. While Cope’s voice carries a bluesy, almost Americana grit, there’s enough true soul in his delivery to make it stand apart.
The Memphis-based artist continues to carve out his own lane, neither too far in the musical mainstream nor too far underground. Instead, he continues to confidently craft a sound that is wholly and completely unique.
