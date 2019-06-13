Citizen Cope Brings Soulful Tunes to the Aztec Following New Album

click to enlarge Shore Fire Media

Event Details Citizen Cope @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 15, 7 p.m. Price: $29-$80 Live Music Map

Citizen Cope’s new albumcontinues to blend elements of hip-hop, blues and rock furthering the rap-songwriter amalgam that’s won him a loyal following over a 17-year career. While Cope’s voice carries a bluesy, almost Americana grit, there’s enough true soul in his delivery to make it stand apart.The Memphis-based artist continues to carve out his own lane, neither too far in the musical mainstream nor too far underground. Instead, he continues to confidently craft a sound that is wholly and completely unique.