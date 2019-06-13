Thursday, June 13, 2019
Jangly Pop Outfit Surf Curse Washes Into San Antonio This Fall
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM
Surf Curse's name gives you hint what to expect from its music: it's a touch surfy and also a touch post-punky. What you may not glean from the name alone is that the band's songs make a great addition to a summer playlist.
The Reno, Nevada-based outfit has been making infectious, edgy pop since its 2013 inception. Think of rockers Japandroids and Vampire Weekend as reference points.
Surf Curse will make its way to the Alamo City for a Paper Tiger show on Saturday, October 12, in support new album Heaven Surrounds You
, which is due out a month before the show.
Tickets ($15-$17) are on sale now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com
.
