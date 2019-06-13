Jangly Pop Outfit Surf Curse Washes Into San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Facebook, Surf Curse

Surf Curse's name gives you hint what to expect from its music: it's a touch surfy and also a touch post-punky. What you may not glean from the name alone is that the band's songs make a great addition to a summer playlist.The Reno, Nevada-based outfit has been making infectious, edgy pop since its 2013 inception. Think of rockers Japandroids and Vampire Weekend as reference points.Surf Curse will make its way to the Alamo City for a Paper Tiger show on Saturday, October 12, in support new album, which is due out a month before the show.