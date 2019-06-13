Thursday, June 13, 2019
Proud MAGA Supporter Chad Prather Brings Comedy, Music Stylings to the Empire
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Chad Prather is responsible for “Snowflake Cry,” a retooling the ’60s classic “American Pie” into a song bashing the liberal response to Trump’s election.
In case you missed that gem, here’s the lowdown: comedian and musician Prather is a redneck mouthpiece for Trump, Fox News and anyone else offended by the politically correct.
Basically, a MAGA hat personified.
$29.50-$46.50, Sat June 15, 8pm, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m.
Price:
$29.50-$46.50
Comedy
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Chad Prather, Trump, MAGA hat, Snowflake Cry, American Pie, liberals, Fox News, politically incorrect, Image