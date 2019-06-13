Email
Thursday, June 13, 2019

Proud MAGA Supporter Chad Prather Brings Comedy, Music Stylings to the Empire

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Chad Prather is responsible for “Snowflake Cry,” a retooling the ’60s classic “American Pie” into a song bashing the liberal response to Trump’s election.

In case you missed that gem, here’s the lowdown: comedian and musician Prather is a redneck mouthpiece for Trump, Fox News and anyone else offended by the politically correct.

Basically, a MAGA hat personified.

$29.50-$46.50, Sat June 15, 8pm, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Chad Prather's Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$46.50
Comedy
