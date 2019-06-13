Thursday, June 13, 2019
Rock Duo North by North Ready to Jam Out at Bang Bang Bar
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 7:13 AM
The duo North by North consists of a drummer and a singer-guitarist, both bringing to mind the White Stripes and proving that a two-piece band can rock as hard as a four-piece.
The music is also a little more complicated than the member count suggests, frequently starting slow with melodic guitar before erupting into full-on jams. The singer’s expressive, dynamic voice is an added bonus.
Free, Sat June 15, 9pm, Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com.
@ The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Drive
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Live Music
