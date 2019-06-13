Rock Duo North by North Ready to Jam Out at Bang Bang Bar

click image Instagram / northbynorthmusic

Event Details North by North @ The Bang Bang Bar 119 El Mio Drive Central San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m. Price: Free Live Music Map

The duo North by North consists of a drummer and a singer-guitarist, both bringing to mind the White Stripes and proving that a two-piece band can rock as hard as a four-piece.The music is also a little more complicated than the member count suggests, frequently starting slow with melodic guitar before erupting into full-on jams. The singer’s expressive, dynamic voice is an added bonus.