Local Indie Band Deer Vibes to Play at San Antonio Museum of Art

The San Antonio Museum of Art is launching its newest exhibition, "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder," on June 21, and local band Deer Vibes is helping them kick it off.
Deer Vibes, a self-described "miniature indie rock orchestra," released their first full-length album in 2015 and have been a staple in the local music scene since then. The number of band members varies wildly, from five to as many as 40, such as on the night of their album release
when they partnered with the San Antonio Youth Orchestra.
“Having the music written out eases the trouble of finding solid members to go on tour with us," said
Deer Vibes frontman Mike Carillo. "Sometimes we have people just fill in for a show or on the road, and sometimes they like it enough to stick with us!"
The performance, sponsored by Texas Public Radio, will be June 25 from 6-8 p.m.
The museum's new exhibition explores themes such as race, gender and sexuality through the familiar symbology of superheroes, according to the SAMA website. It will be on display through Sept. 1.
“In this exhibition, the artists who have interpreted these cultural icons with fresh eyes go deeper by exploring the relationship of Superman and Wonder Woman to national identity, American values, social politics, and the concept of humanity,” said Suzanne Weaver, Brown Foundation Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., June 25, 6-8 p.m.
210.978.8100
Price:
Free
Live Music
