Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 14, 2019

Local Indie Band Deer Vibes to Play at San Antonio Museum of Art

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DEER VIBES
  • Courtesy of Deer Vibes
The San Antonio Museum of Art is launching its newest exhibition, "Men of Steel, Women of Wonder," on June 21, and local band Deer Vibes is helping them kick it off.

Deer Vibes, a self-described "miniature indie rock orchestra," released their first full-length album in 2015 and have been a staple in the local music scene since then. The number of band members varies wildly, from five to as many as 40, such as on the night of their album release when they partnered with the San Antonio Youth Orchestra.

“Having the music written out eases the trouble of finding solid members to go on tour with us," said Deer Vibes frontman Mike Carillo. "Sometimes we have people just fill in for a show or on the road, and sometimes they like it enough to stick with us!"

The performance, sponsored by Texas Public Radio, will be June 25 from 6-8 p.m.



The museum's new exhibition explores themes such as race, gender and sexuality through the familiar symbology of superheroes, according to the SAMA website. It will be on display through Sept. 1. 

“In this exhibition, the artists who have interpreted these cultural icons with fresh eyes go deeper by exploring the relationship of Superman and Wonder Woman to national identity, American values, social politics, and the concept of humanity,” said Suzanne Weaver, Brown Foundation Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. 
Event Details TPR Live @ the Museum
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., June 25, 6-8 p.m.
210.978.8100
Price: Free
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    TPR Live @ the Museum @ San Antonio Museum of Art

    • Tue., June 25, 6-8 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Texas Psych Legends Bubble Puppy Return to San Antonio in July Read More

  2. Atreyu, Sum 41, The Used, Thrice and Circa Survive To Hit Texas on Tour Read More

  3. Jangly Pop Outfit Surf Curse Washes Into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  4. Proud MAGA Supporter Chad Prather Brings Comedy, Music Stylings to the Empire Read More

  5. Big K.R.I.T. Will Bring His Intricate Rhyme Flows to San Antonio This September Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation