Friday, June 14, 2019

Texas Psych Legends Bubble Puppy Return to San Antonio in July

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 2:20 PM

Iconic Texas psych band Bubble Puppy is returning to San Antonio on Friday, July 19, for a show at Sam’s Burger Joint. And we couldn't be more stoked.

Many listeners know the band from “Hot Smoke and Sassafras,” a song reissued on countless '60s garage and psychedelic compilations, but its legacy goes beyond that.

Bubble Puppy's catalog is an important contribution to Texas rock 'n’ roll that warrants exploring. Hell, half the bands coming out in the current psych-rock surge sound like they've copped at least a bit of these dudes' sound.

The band started with a bang, opening for The Who in 1967, and performed off and on over subsequent decades. In recent years, it's picked up regular gigs and even released a 2017 album called Certified Badass.



Tom Petty cover band the Damn Torpedoes will join Bubble Puppy on the bill.

$10-$60, 7pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-2830
