Monday, June 17, 2019

Concept Rockers Starset Descend on San Antonio With Complex Backstory in Tow

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, STARSET
  • Facebook, Starset
Starset is the quintessential modern rock band, and it's heading to San Antonio for a show at the Vibes Event Center on Friday, September 27.

Employing segments of hard rock, djent, symphonic rock and pop, the band’s sound is triumphant and big, without stepping too far outside of the active rock scene. And, at something like 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, it's clear these dudes have found a way to build a large fanbase.

But it's not just the band's accessibility that's garnered serious attention. Starset is actually a concept band — and one with a pretty stellar (pun intended) backstory.

As for that backstory, here goes: on January 1, 2013 — also the year the band formed — Earth received a message from a star in the Ophiuchus Constellation in the year that foretold the end of humanity.



Lucky for us, it also contained the required knowledge to avoid impending doom. The message was delivered to Dr. Aston Wise, head of the mysterious Starset Society (think a secret government sector within NASA), and Wise figured out the best way to get this important message to the world was through the creation of a rock band whose lyrics would carry the message and instructions to keep the world safe... because, duh.

According to the tale, Wise then hit up frontman Dustin Bates to form said band to deliver the message to the world via that band.

Which, of course, is Starset.

It’s sort of cheesy but also kind of awesome, assuming you’re into this sort of thing. Even if you're not, Starset still manages to deliver well-written, anthemic rock in the vein of Nothing More, Thousand Foot Krutch and Red.

So, there's that.

Tickets ($25-$30) are on sale now and can be purchased at here.

Location Details Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
