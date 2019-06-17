Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 17, 2019

In This Moment Returns to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, IN THIS MOMENT
  • Facebook, In This Moment
Birthed of the primetime metalcore era of the mid-2000s, In This Moment drew an audience with a ferocious sound that married violent distortion with beautiful vocal and guitar melodies.

Over the years, the band's sound has become more approachable, although it still retains some of the darkness and energy that's been its hallmark. That darkness is most noticeable in frontwoman Maria Brink’s vocals, which carry an anguish and urgency, both in her emotive screams and sung melodies.

In This Moment returns to San Antonio on Sunday, September 15, for a show at the Aztec Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 18 at 10am and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com.



Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Texas Psych Legends Bubble Puppy Return to San Antonio in July Read More

  2. Local Indie Band Deer Vibes to Play at San Antonio Museum of Art Read More

  3. Atreyu, Sum 41, The Used, Thrice and Circa Survive To Hit Texas on Tour Read More

  4. Jangly Pop Outfit Surf Curse Washes Into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  5. Proud MAGA Supporter Chad Prather Brings Comedy, Music Stylings to the Empire Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation