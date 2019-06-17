click to enlarge Facebook, In This Moment

Birthed of the primetime metalcore era of the mid-2000s, In This Moment drew an audience with a ferocious sound that married violent distortion with beautiful vocal and guitar melodies.Over the years, the band's sound has become more approachable, although it still retains some of the darkness and energy that's been its hallmark. That darkness is most noticeable in frontwoman Maria Brink’s vocals, which carry an anguish and urgency, both in her emotive screams and sung melodies.In This Moment returns to San Antonio on Sunday, September 15, for a show at the Aztec Theatre.