Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Dig Satanic Sounds from Crown Magnetar at Bond's 007 Rock Bar

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 4:02 PM

Hailing from the frigid wilderness of Colorado, Crown Magnetar is darker and colder than Hell’s lowest level.

Brutal song titles like “Fetus in Fetu,” “Mountain of Flesh” and “Detestable Impurity” should give an idea what to expect. And if those names don’t provide ample warning, know this: the band’s music just might make you cry blood and burn “666” into your flesh.

$10, Wed June 19, 10pm, Bond’s 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225–0007, facebook.com/bonds007rockbar.

