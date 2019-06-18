Email
Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Iconic Latin Star Paulina Rubio Bringing Her Anthemic Pop to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 4:11 PM

Blending hard-hitting pop with Latin rock, Paulina Rubio has paved her own way in both genres.

After starting out as a member of the pop group Timbiriche, Rubio struck out on her own in the early '90s and has built a career that's expanded beyond touring and recording. She's served as a judge on La Voz... México and on the American version of The X Factor. In 2014, she even played herself on the CW series Jane the Virgin.

But, despite all that success in the entertainment world, Rubio's anthemic pop songs remain the most outstanding piece of her legacy, and her latest album Deseo proves she's relevant as ever.

Rubio heads to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre performance on Sunday, September 22.



Tickets ($173-$229) go on sale Friday, June 21 and can be purchased at theaztectheatre.com.

