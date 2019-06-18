Iconic Latin Star Paulina Rubio Bringing Her Anthemic Pop to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Paulina Rubio

Blending hard-hitting pop with Latin rock, Paulina Rubio has paved her own way in both genres.After starting out as a member of the pop group Timbiriche, Rubio struck out on her own in the early '90s and has built a career that's expanded beyond touring and recording. She's served as a judge onand on the American version ofIn 2014, she even played herself on the CW seriesBut, despite all that success in the entertainment world, Rubio's anthemic pop songs remain the most outstanding piece of her legacy, and her latest albumproves she's relevant as ever.Rubio heads to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre performance on Sunday, September 22.