Jeff Beck Returns To San Antonio This September
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 12:53 PM
Guitar hero Jeff Beck has added five more solo shows to his 2019 U.S. tour schedule, including a stop in the Alamo City.
In addition to the previously announced appearances at the Crossroads Festival and a show at the Hollywood Bowl, where he will join former bandmate Rod Stewart, Beck will touch down at the Tobin Center.
The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — first with the Yardbirds and then as a solo artist — hasn’t played SA in quite a while. His last appearance may have been at Hemisfair Arena back in July of 1973.
Beck, known for a career that started in blues rock and expanded into the groundbreaking fusion work on albums Blow by Blow
and Wired,
will play the Tobin on Sunday, September 22.
Tickets ($49.50-$114.50) go on sale June 21 at 10am and can be purchased at tobincenter.org
.
