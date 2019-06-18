Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Jeff Beck Returns To San Antonio This September

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY TOBIN CENTER
  • courtesy Tobin Center
Guitar hero Jeff Beck has added five more solo shows to his 2019 U.S. tour schedule, including a stop in the Alamo City.

In addition to the previously announced appearances at the Crossroads Festival and a show at the Hollywood Bowl, where he will join former bandmate Rod Stewart, Beck will touch down at the Tobin Center.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — first with the Yardbirds and then as a solo artist — hasn’t played SA in quite a while. His last appearance may have been at Hemisfair Arena back in July of 1973.

Beck, known for a career that started in blues rock and expanded into the groundbreaking fusion work on albums Blow by Blow and Wired, will play the Tobin on Sunday, September 22.



Tickets ($49.50-$114.50) go on sale June 21 at 10am and can be purchased at tobincenter.org.

Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. In This Moment Returns to San Antonio Read More

  2. Concept Rockers Starset Descend on San Antonio With Complex Backstory in Tow Read More

  3. Local Indie Band Deer Vibes to Play at San Antonio Museum of Art Read More

  4. Texas Psych Legends Bubble Puppy Return to San Antonio in July Read More

  5. Indie Rock Outfit Local Natives Hitting Up San Antonio with New Music Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation