Jeff Beck Returns To San Antonio This September

Guitar hero Jeff Beck has added five more solo shows to his 2019 U.S. tour schedule, including a stop in the Alamo City.In addition to the previously announced appearances at the Crossroads Festival and a show at the Hollywood Bowl, where he will join former bandmate Rod Stewart, Beck will touch down at the Tobin Center.The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer — first with the Yardbirds and then as a solo artist — hasn’t played SA in quite a while. His last appearance may have been at Hemisfair Arena back in July of 1973.Beck, known for a career that started in blues rock and expanded into the groundbreaking fusion work on albumsandwill play the Tobin on Sunday, September 22.