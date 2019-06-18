Email
Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Kyle Moon & The Misled Taking Over the Amp Room

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 4:25 PM

Get your slide guitar and country on — plus a little rock ’n’ roll flair — courtesy of this veteran Amp Room outfit.

The band’s leader, a former native of Denver, took a leap of faith by moving to the Alamo City and meeting the musicians that comprise the rest of his current outfit.

Free, Thu June 20, 8 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.

