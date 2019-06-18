Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Kyle Moon & The Misled Taking Over the Amp Room
By Jay Nanda
on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 4:25 PM
Facebook / Kyle Moon & The Misled
Get your slide guitar and country on — plus a little rock ’n’ roll flair — courtesy of this veteran Amp Room outfit.
The band’s leader, a former native of Denver, took a leap of faith by moving to the Alamo City and meeting the musicians that comprise the rest of his current outfit.
Free, Thu June 20, 8 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
