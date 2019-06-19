Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Latina Icon Jennifer Lopez Ready to Get the AT&T Center Shaking with Dance Moves
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 8:41 AM
click to enlarge
What else can be said about Jennifer Lopez that we don’t already know? She’s a fierce Latina who played Selena in the Tejano legend’s biopic, and she’s done a stellar job of representing Latin women in pop, R&B and hip-hop across three decades.
From starting off as dancer in the ’90s sketch comedy In Living Color
, to landing on the billboard charts for her Latin-influenced pop grooves, to starring in numerous films, J.Lo has emerged as a beacon of hope, showing that brown women have as much as a place in the entertainment industry as anyone.
$49-$559, Fri June 21, 8pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy, 210-444-5140, attcenter.com.
