Latina Icon Jennifer Lopez Ready to Get the AT&T Center Shaking with Dance Moves

What else can be said about Jennifer Lopez that we don’t already know? She’s a fierce Latina who played Selena in the Tejano legend’s biopic, and she’s done a stellar job of representing Latin women in pop, R&B and hip-hop across three decades.From starting off as dancer in the ’90s sketch comedy, to landing on the billboard charts for her Latin-influenced pop grooves, to starring in numerous films, J.Lo has emerged as a beacon of hope, showing that brown women have as much as a place in the entertainment industry as anyone.