Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Latina Icon Jennifer Lopez Ready to Get the AT&T Center Shaking with Dance Moves

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 8:41 AM

SONY MUSIC
  • Sony Music
What else can be said about Jennifer Lopez that we don’t already know? She’s a fierce Latina who played Selena in the Tejano legend’s biopic, and she’s done a stellar job of representing Latin women in pop, R&B and hip-hop across three decades.

From starting off as dancer in the ’90s sketch comedy In Living Color, to landing on the billboard charts for her Latin-influenced pop grooves, to starring in numerous films, J.Lo has emerged as a beacon of hope, showing that brown women have as much as a place in the entertainment industry as anyone.

$49-$559, Fri June 21, 8pm, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Pkwy, 210-444-5140, attcenter.com.

