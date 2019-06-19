Pick 3: Alyson Alonzo Spotlights 3 Awesome LGBTQ-Identifying Acts Repping San Antonio

Pick 3 is a continuing series where the Current asks participants in San Antonio's music scene to tell us about three homegrown acts making interesting and inspiring sounds.

We shouldn't limit ourselves to one special time of year to celebrate LGBTQ musical artists doing amazing shit in San Antonio. Even so, Pride Month seems like as good a time as any to ask singer Alyson Alonzo to tell us what LGBTQ-identifying artists are making a big noise here.

In case you don't already know, Alonzo hosts the Queer Vibes show on Trinity University’s KRTU 91.7 FM from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday. The program focuses on LGBTQ artists, including those producing music locally. Alonzo, who's also a neo-soul singer and a producer, plans to release a new album this fall with a tour to follow.

click to enlarge Facebook, Mirame

Mírame

“Mírame does Latin soul, neo-soul, R&B and a little bit of a rap,” Alonzo said of her first choice. “It’s just fucking tight. They don’t have to stick to one sound.”



While you can hear elements of soul and R&B in the band's mix, there’s also a low-fi, washed-out element of vaporwave that carries through its eclecticism and ties all the elements together.

click to enlarge Facebook, Pink Leche

Pink Leche



Electronic powerhouse Pink Leche, who recently opened for R&B star Ashanti at Essex Fest, has been repping SA's queer music scene for more than a decade. If you're unfamiliar with the artist's self-described “queer bass” sound, think Big Freedia meets Bikini Kill meets an art installation in Mexico City — on acid.





Alonzo recommended fans keep an ear open for Pink Leche's new material, which pushes the sound even further into uncharted territory. "I know he’s got some stuff coming this summer, and what I heard from his recent live sets have been bad ass,” she added.

click to enlarge Facebook, HVXVN

HVXVN

Matching electronics with harsh noise, industrial and elements of drone, experimental act HVXN’s music reflects an inner turmoil, Alonzo said. To be sure, it's like a violent rage that's distorted as fuck yet somehow soothing.



“It’s like noise, electronic, goth, fucking industrial-type shit," she said. "It’s super-different from everything else I’ve heard in San Antonio, and I love the range they bring to the queer music scene.”