Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Rapper Blueface Making His Way to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, BLUEFACE
  • Facebook, Blueface
With his distinctive, off-kilter delivery, Johnathan Michael Porter — better known as Blueface — has goods to become the next big rapper. And that tattoo of Benjamin Franklin makes him easy to spot in the crowd.

After releasing his song "Respect My Crypn" last year, Blueface blew up and signed to the West Coast branch of Birdman’s Cash Money Records — Cash Money West. And, with his new track “Thotiana" sitting at 181 million listens on Spotify, it’s clear he's continuing to make long strides in the game.

The west coast rapper will swoop into San Antonio on Tuesday, August 6, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.

Tickets ($49.75) are on sale now and can be purchased here



Location Details Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Latin Star Paulina Rubio Bringing Her Anthemic Pop to San Antonio Read More

  2. Kyle Moon & The Misled Taking Over the Amp Room Read More

  3. Dig Satanic Sounds from Crown Magnetar at Bond's 007 Rock Bar Read More

  4. Jeff Beck Returns To San Antonio This September Read More

  5. Latina Icon Jennifer Lopez Ready to Get the AT&T Center Shaking with Dance Moves Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation