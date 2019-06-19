Rapper Blueface Making His Way to San Antonio This Summer

click to enlarge Facebook, Blueface

With his distinctive, off-kilter delivery, Johnathan Michael Porter — better known as Blueface — has goods to become the next big rapper. And that tattoo of Benjamin Franklin makes him easy to spot in the crowd.After releasing his song "Respect My Crypn" last year, Blueface blew up and signed to the West Coast branch of Birdman’s Cash Money Records — Cash Money West. And, with his new track “Thotiana" sitting at 181 million listens on Spotify, it’s clear he's continuing to make long strides in the game.The west coast rapper will swoop into San Antonio on Tuesday, August 6, for a show at the Vibes Event Center.