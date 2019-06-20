Thursday, June 20, 2019
Enjoy Gina Chavez's Bilingual Folk-Pop at Sam's Burger Joint
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 8:38 AM
Gina Chavez’s well-crafted folk tunes helped her win Austin Musician of the Year back in 2015. Her blend of bilingual folk-pop has also garnered national attention on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and its Tiny Desk concert series.
Those accolades and important moments of exposure came because Chavez — a visible member of the LGBTQ community — creates music and lyrics that are heartfelt and personal enough to win over a broad audience, regardless of sexuality identifiers.
$12-$50, Sat June 22, 8pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m.
Price:
$12-$50
