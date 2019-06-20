Enjoy Gina Chavez's Bilingual Folk-Pop at Sam's Burger Joint

click to enlarge Lisa Donato

Event Details Gina Chavez @ Sam's Burger Joint 330 E. Grayson St. San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m. Price: $12-$50 Live Music Map

Gina Chavez’s well-crafted folk tunes helped her win Austin Musician of the Year back in 2015. Her blend of bilingual folk-pop has also garnered national attention on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and its Tiny Desk concert series.Those accolades and important moments of exposure came because Chavez — a visible member of the LGBTQ community — creates music and lyrics that are heartfelt and personal enough to win over a broad audience, regardless of sexuality identifiers.