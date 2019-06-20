Gospel Music Legend Michael W. Smith Hits San Antonio This October

click to enlarge

Gospel Music Hall of Famer Michael W. Smith has been releasing music and performing to sold-out crowds for nearly four decades.At least 35 of his songs have reached No. 1 on the gospel music charts. He's also won three Grammys, along with numerous other awards.Now, the worship icon is setting out on a headlining tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of his breakout hit “Friends.” The 23-city trek will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, October 19.