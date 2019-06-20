Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Gospel Music Legend Michael W. Smith Hits San Antonio This October

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge mwwwww.jpg
Gospel Music Hall of Famer Michael W. Smith has been releasing music  and performing to sold-out crowds for nearly four decades.

At least 35 of his songs have reached No. 1 on the gospel music charts. He's also won three Grammys, along with numerous other awards.

Now, the worship icon is setting out on a headlining tour celebrating the 35th  anniversary of his breakout hit “Friends.” The 23-city trek will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am and can be purchased at majesticempire.com.



Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Strike a Pose: San Antonio Dancer and Musician Tone Padron Draws Inspiration from LGBTQ Ballroom Culture Read More

  2. Pick 3: Alyson Alonzo Spotlights 3 Awesome LGBTQ-Identifying Acts Repping San Antonio Read More

  3. Rapper Blueface Making His Way to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  4. Latina Icon Jennifer Lopez Ready to Get the AT&T Center Shaking with Dance Moves Read More

  5. Iconic Latin Star Paulina Rubio Bringing Her Anthemic Pop to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation