Gospel Music Legend Michael W. Smith Hits San Antonio This October
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 2:10 PM
Gospel Music Hall of Famer Michael W. Smith has been releasing music and performing to sold-out crowds for nearly four decades.
At least 35 of his songs have reached No. 1 on the gospel music charts. He's also won three Grammys, along with numerous other awards.
Now, the worship icon is setting out on a headlining tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of his breakout hit “Friends.” The 23-city trek will make a stop at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, October 19.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10am and can be purchased at majesticempire.com.
