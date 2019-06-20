Email
Thursday, June 20, 2019

Pop-Punk Pioneers The Dickies, The Queers Ready to Bring Down Limelight

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 9:40 AM

This pair of pop-punk pioneers represented California way before SoCal’s Blink-182 dominated the airwaves.

The Dickies, inspired by the Ramones’ fast-and-catchy approach, worked to make audiences laugh at a time when punk was often a political statement. The Queers took a similar Ramones-inspired approach, focusing less on politics and more on amping up the fun.

$20, Sat June 22, 8pm, Limelight, 2719 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 735-7775, thelimelightsa.com.

