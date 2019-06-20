Thursday, June 20, 2019
Pop-Punk Pioneers The Dickies, The Queers Ready to Bring Down Limelight
Posted
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 9:40 AM
click image
-
Instagram / the_dickies_official
This pair of pop-punk pioneers represented California way before SoCal’s Blink-182 dominated the airwaves.
The Dickies, inspired by the Ramones’ fast-and-catchy approach, worked to make audiences laugh at a time when punk was often a political statement. The Queers took a similar Ramones-inspired approach, focusing less on politics and more on amping up the fun.
$20, Sat June 22, 8pm, Limelight, 2719 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 735-7775, thelimelightsa.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, The Dickies, The Queers, pop-punk, The Ramones, Image