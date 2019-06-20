Pop-Punk Pioneers The Dickies, The Queers Ready to Bring Down Limelight

click image Instagram / the_dickies_official

This pair of pop-punk pioneers represented California way before SoCal’s Blink-182 dominated the airwaves.The Dickies, inspired by the Ramones’ fast-and-catchy approach, worked to make audiences laugh at a time when punk was often a political statement. The Queers took a similar Ramones-inspired approach, focusing less on politics and more on amping up the fun.