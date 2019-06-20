Sheer Mag Are Headed to San Antonio to Remind Us of What Real Rock 'N' Roll Is

Instagram, Sheer Mag

There's not a whisper of anything “indie” about Philadelphia band Sheer Mag. Which is a good thing.There are some danceable pop moments to the music, but the real star are its riffs — so stanky and bluesy they make you want to slap someone. There's also a taste of both punk and '70s rock in the songwriting, which adds a touch of nostalgia without making the band sound dated.Add in the soulful, attitude-drenched vocals of Christina Halladay and you've got the whole rock package.Catch Sheer Mag in San Antonio at its newly announced Paper Tiger gig on Friday, September 27.