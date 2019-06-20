Email
Thursday, June 20, 2019

Sheer Mag Are Headed to San Antonio to Remind Us of What Real Rock 'N' Roll Is

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 3:34 PM

  • Instagram, Sheer Mag
There's not a whisper of anything “indie” about Philadelphia band Sheer Mag. Which is a good thing.

There are some danceable pop moments to the music, but the real star are its riffs — so stanky and bluesy they make you want to slap someone. There's also a taste of both punk and '70s rock in the songwriting, which adds a touch of nostalgia without making the band sound dated.

Add in the soulful, attitude-drenched vocals of Christina Halladay and you've got the whole rock package.

Catch Sheer Mag in San Antonio at its newly announced Paper Tiger gig on Friday, September 27.



Tickets ($5-$10) go on sale Friday, June 21 and can be purchased here.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
