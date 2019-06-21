Friday, June 21, 2019
Austin's Devan Jones and the Uptown Stomp Bring Swinging Sound to Sam's Burger Joint
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 8:20 AM
Devan Jones and The Uptown Stomp, hailing from Austin, specialize in the kind of jumpin’ and swangin’ R&B that was a hot commodity through the ’40s and ’50s. Think Guitar Slim, T-Bone Walker and Ray Charles for reference points.
$5-$15, Mon June 24, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., June 24, 8 p.m.
(210) 223-2830
Price:
$5-$15
