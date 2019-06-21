Eclectic, Latinx Indie-Rock Group Y La Bamba Returns to San Antonio This August

click to enlarge
In essence, Portland's Y la Bamba performs elevated bedroom pop. Not that bedroom pop needs elevation, since the genre's most endearing quality is its lo-fi charm.
However, the group — fronted by Luz Elena Mendoza — delivers uncharacteristic finesse on the production end, and the cleaner mix becomes a showcase for the clever use of ambient textures. Witness the bird chirps and trains on “Real Talk,” the second track on Y la Bamba's latest release, this year's Mujeres
.
Overall, Y la Bamba is psychedelic and poppy, and if Mendoza continues to release albums as innovative as Mujeres
, she may just find herself in the ranks of indie greats like St. Vincent and My Brightest Diamond.
Pass your own judgement when Y la Bamba performs at the Paper Tiger on Wednesday, August 14.
Tickets ($12-$15) are on sale now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com
.
