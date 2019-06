Raise Them Ws: Wu-Tang Is Coming to San Antonio This Fall

click to enlarge Facebook / Wu-Tang Clan

Legendary hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan is headed to Texas as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of its breakout debutAnd, lucky for us, the tour stops in San Antonio for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, October 5.Interest in Wu-Tang is at an all-time high thanks in part to the recent Showtime miniserieswhich chronicles the group's rise from the Staten Island projects into international superstars.Tickets ($79.50 - $149.50) go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here