Monday, June 24, 2019

Raise Them Ws: Wu-Tang Is Coming to San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WU-TANG CLAN
  • Facebook / Wu-Tang Clan
Legendary hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan is headed to Texas as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of its breakout debut 36 Chambers.

And, lucky for us, the tour stops in San Antonio for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, October 5.

Interest in Wu-Tang is at an all-time high thanks in part to the recent Showtime miniseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, which chronicles the group's rise from the Staten Island projects into international superstars.

Tickets ($79.50 - $149.50) go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
