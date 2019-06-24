Monday, June 24, 2019
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Hitting Up Sam's Burger Joint
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM
Known for the ’90s radio hit “Banditos,” Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers embody the classic alt-rock sound so many fell in love with during that decade.
No doubt, many still appreciate it today.
$16-$90, Wed June 26, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., June 26, 8 p.m.
(210) 223-2830
Price:
$16-$90
Live Music
