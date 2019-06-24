Email
Monday, June 24, 2019

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Hitting Up Sam's Burger Joint

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 1:09 PM

Known for the ’90s radio hit “Banditos,” Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers embody the classic alt-rock sound so many fell in love with during that decade.

No doubt, many still appreciate it today.

$16-$90, Wed June 26, 8 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
