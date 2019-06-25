Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Stone Temple Pilots Flying into San Antonio This Fall
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 3:46 PM
Regardless of what you think about Stone Temple Pilots as a whole, “Vasoline” was a badass song from the ’90s, and there shouldn’t be any shame involved when admitting such opinions about throwback jams.
But, just like any music that gets too popular, there are always contrarians who simply won’t acknowledge its worth.
If you’re the former, you’ll be happy to know that STP is returning to San Antonio on Wednesday, October 2, for a show at the Aztec Theatre. If you're the latter, you know when to steer clear.
Tickets ($35-$69) are on sale now.
