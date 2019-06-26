Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Experience the 'Sanctified Static' of Quaker Folk at Brick at Blue Star
By Lance Higdon
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 7:03 AM
For a bunch of pacifists, the Society of Friends — otherwise known as Quakers — sure get people riled up, what with their refusal to fight other people’s wars or own other folks as slaves and all.
Arizona noiseician and practicing Quaker Stephen A. Cosand stirs up a ruckus of his own via his Quaker Folk project, trading in the righteous riffage of his straight-edge hardcore background for sanctified static. Cosand describes his live shows as opportunities to treat blown-out noise walls as meditative prayer practice, and while there’s no mistaking Quaker Folk’s feedback squalls for meetinghouse silence, there is definitely a peaceful stillness at the center of the storm. Dr. Noize and Shadow People round out the boisterous bill.
Free, Fri June 28, 9 p.m., Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com.
