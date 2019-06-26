Email
Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Get Ready to Two-Step Along to Parker McCollum's Country Sounds at the Backyard Amphitheater

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM

This Austin-based country artist is known for turning his relationship frustrations into songs you can not only relate but dance along to. After all, there’s nothing wrong with two-steppin’ while lamenting the crazy ways of your ex.

$20, Fri June 28, 7:30 p.m., Backyard Amphitheater, 2254 S. U.S. Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, thebackyardamphitheater.com.
Event Details Parker McCollum
@ The Backyard Amphitheater
2254 US-87
Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
When: Fri., June 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $20
