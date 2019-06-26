Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Institute of Texan Cultures to Stage an Encore for Its Discussion of San Antonio's Heavy Metal History

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge S.A. Slayer bassist and panelist Donnie Van Stavern pumps his fist in an early-'80s photo. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • S.A. Slayer bassist and panelist Donnie Van Stavern pumps his fist in an early-'80s photo.
After hosting a well-attended panel discussion last October on San Antonio's history as a heavy metal Mecca, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures is once again raising the ol' devil horns.

Working with long-running local video show Robbs MetalWorks, the Institute will deliver a follow-up to last year’s “Heavy Metal Capital of the World” on Saturday, June 29.

The previous installment focused on DJs and promoters who helped make SA a launchpad for legendary bands such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Rush. This go-round — dubbed "Return to the Metal Capital" — will assemble a panel of local musicians who helped forge the city's iron-clad sound, among them:
  • Larry Barragan of Helstar
  • Bobby Jarzombek of Juggernaut
  • Al Berlanga of Syrus
  • Buster Grant of Wyzard
  • Donnie Van Stavern of SA Slayer
  • Nacho Vara of Byfist
Robb’s MetalWorks host Robb Chavez will moderate.

The presentation will also include a live performance from Byfist, surprise video guests and prize giveaways.



$8-$10, Sat June 29, 1-3pm, UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures, 801 E. César Chávez Blvd., (210) 458-2300, texancultures.com. Tickets are available online.
Location Details Institute of Texan Cultures
801 E César Chávez Blvd
San Antonio, TX
(210) 458-2300
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Don't Cry For Me San Antonio: Nina Diaz Plays Hometown Show This Thursday Read More

  2. Stone Temple Pilots Flying into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  3. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Hitting Up Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  4. Raise Them Ws: Wu-Tang Is Coming to San Antonio This Fall Read More

  5. Experience the 'Sanctified Static' of Quaker Folk at Brick at Blue Star Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation