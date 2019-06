Institute of Texan Cultures to Stage an Encore for Its Discussion of San Antonio's Heavy Metal History

click to enlarge Courtesy

S.A. Slayer bassist and panelist Donnie Van Stavern pumps his fist in an early-'80s photo.

Larry Barragan of Helstar



Bobby Jarzombek of Juggernaut



Al Berlanga of Syrus



Buster Grant of Wyzard



Donnie Van Stavern of SA Slayer



Nacho Vara of Byfist



After hosting a well-attended panel discussion last October on San Antonio's history as a heavy metal Mecca, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures is once again raising the ol' devil horns.Working with long-running local video show Robbs MetalWorks, the Institute will deliver a follow-up to last year’s “Heavy Metal Capital of the World” on Saturday, June 29.The previous installment focused on DJs and promoters who helped make SA a launchpad for legendary bands such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Rush. This go-round — dubbed "Return to the Metal Capital" — will assemble a panel of local musicians who helped forge the city's iron-clad sound, among them:Robb’s MetalWorks host Robb Chavez will moderate.The presentation will also include a live performance from Byfist, surprise video guests and prize giveaways.