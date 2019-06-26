Email
Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Kansas' Appleseed Cast Stomping Through Paper Tiger to Kick Off Your Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 8:43 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / THEAPPLESEEDCAST
  • Instagram / theappleseedcast
Although its career tracked that of ’90s emo acts Cap’n Jazz and Joan of Arc, Kansas’ Appleseed Cast didn’t make a huge impact until the 2000s, when its textured guitar work and winsome singing caught fire.

While there was an aggressive edge to the band’s music, the atmospheric power behind its sound was more akin to bands like Explosions in the Sky than in-your-face hardcore.

$13, Fri June 28, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Appleseed Cast
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m.
(210) 841-3771
Price: $13
Live Music
Tags:

