Kansas' Appleseed Cast Stomping Through Paper Tiger to Kick Off Your Weekend

Event Details Appleseed Cast @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, TX When: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m. (210) 841-3771 Price: $13 Live Music Map

Although its career tracked that of ’90s emo acts Cap’n Jazz and Joan of Arc, Kansas’ Appleseed Cast didn’t make a huge impact until the 2000s, when its textured guitar work and winsome singing caught fire.While there was an aggressive edge to the band’s music, the atmospheric power behind its sound was more akin to bands like Explosions in the Sky than in-your-face hardcore.