Rising R&B Star Sabrina Claudio Is Headed to San Antonio in November

Facebook, Sabrina Claudio

With the worlds of overproduced pop and lo-fi indie seeming to overlap of late, rising R&B sensation Sabrina Claudio seems to be shining at the right moment.With thick bass-forward beats and harmonies that flutter in stereo, Claudio’s nonchalant lo-fi vocals float effortlessly over the music like a single cloud on the horizon. And, while her music is definitely pop-forward, its flawless mix and unexpected songwriting dynamics are enough to keep listeners interested.Caludio is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, November 2, and you’d be doing yourself a favor by copping some tickets early. Our guess is they’ll sell out quick.