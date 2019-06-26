Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Rising R&B Star Sabrina Claudio Is Headed to San Antonio in November
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 2:03 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook, Sabrina Claudio
With the worlds of overproduced pop and lo-fi indie seeming to overlap of late, rising R&B sensation Sabrina Claudio seems to be shining at the right moment.
With thick bass-forward beats and harmonies that flutter in stereo, Claudio’s nonchalant lo-fi vocals float effortlessly over the music like a single cloud on the horizon. And, while her music is definitely pop-forward, its flawless mix and unexpected songwriting dynamics are enough to keep listeners interested.
Caludio is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Saturday, November 2, and you’d be doing yourself a favor by copping some tickets early. Our guess is they’ll sell out quick.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: sabrina claudio, rnb, neo soul, music, live music, san antonio, aztec theatre, Image