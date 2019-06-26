Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Stacked Metalcore Lineup Pulls Through to Shred the Vibes Underground with 'Southern California Emotion'

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 7:37 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BLOODBETWEENUS
  • Instagram / bloodbetweenus
What do you get when you bring together Fairwell, Blood Between Us, Circadia, In Balance, Planetary and Above My Enemy? You can soon find out.

This bill’s metalcore headliners pride themselves on bringing — and being full of — “Southern California emotion.”

That said, they’ll put the latest addition to the Rock Box to the test in the intimate basement area that’s acquired shows originally booked for the recently closed Jack’s Patio Bar.

$8/$10, Fri June 28, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground (inside Rock Box), 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details Fairwell, Blood Between Us, Circadia, In Balance, Planetary, Above My Enemy
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $8-$10
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fairwell, Blood Between Us, Circadia, In Balance, Planetary, Above My Enemy @ The Rock Box

    • Fri., June 28, 8 p.m. $8-$10

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Don't Cry For Me San Antonio: Nina Diaz Plays Hometown Show This Thursday Read More

  2. Raise Them Ws: Wu-Tang Is Coming to San Antonio This Fall Read More

  3. Stone Temple Pilots Flying into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  4. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Hitting Up Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  5. Float Fest 2019 Is Officially Canceled Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation