Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Stacked Metalcore Lineup Pulls Through to Shred the Vibes Underground with 'Southern California Emotion'
Posted
By Jay Nanda
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 7:37 AM
click image
-
Instagram / bloodbetweenus
What do you get when you bring together Fairwell, Blood Between Us, Circadia, In Balance, Planetary and Above My Enemy? You can soon find out.
This bill’s metalcore headliners pride themselves on bringing — and being full of — “Southern California emotion.”
That said, they’ll put the latest addition to the Rock Box to the test in the intimate basement area that’s acquired shows originally booked for the recently closed Jack’s Patio Bar.
$8/$10, Fri June 28, 7:30 p.m., Vibes Underground (inside Rock Box), 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m.
Price:
$8-$10
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Vibes Underground, Fairwell, Blood Between Us, Circadia, In Balance, Planetary, Above My Enemy, Southern California Emotion, Image