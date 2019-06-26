Texas Natives Midland Coming on Down to Whitewater Amphitheater for Sold Out Show

click to enlarge Harper Smith Billboard

Event Details Midland, Paul Cauthen, Desure @ Whitewater Amphitheater 11860 FM 306 New Braunfels, Texas When: Sat., June 29, 7 p.m. Price: $31.29-$1,065 Live Music Map

When a band hails from Dripping Springs, Texas and got its name from a Dwight Yoakum song, you already know that you’re in store for some serious country goodness. Such is the case with neo-traditionalist country act Midland. The trio dropped a self-titled EP in 2016 and its debut (and, so far, only) albumin 2017.Paul Cauthen — a singer-songwriter from Tyler who mixes rock, soul and gospel into his hard Texas country sound — shares the bill. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Josh Desure, who records and performs as Desure, will round things out with his Springsteen-influenced take on Americana.All told, this show presents a fine opportunity for fans of new-school country artists with old-school tendencies to get to know some new talent. These three acts also happen to share the trait of putting on rousing, perhaps even bruising, live shows.