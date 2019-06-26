Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Texas Natives Midland Coming on Down to Whitewater Amphitheater for Sold Out Show
Posted
By James Courtney
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 12:26 PM
When a band hails from Dripping Springs, Texas and got its name from a Dwight Yoakum song, you already know that you’re in store for some serious country goodness. Such is the case with neo-traditionalist country act Midland. The trio dropped a self-titled EP in 2016 and its debut (and, so far, only) album On the Rocks
in 2017.
Paul Cauthen — a singer-songwriter from Tyler who mixes rock, soul and gospel into his hard Texas country sound — shares the bill. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Josh Desure, who records and performs as Desure, will round things out with his Springsteen-influenced take on Americana.
All told, this show presents a fine opportunity for fans of new-school country artists with old-school tendencies to get to know some new talent. These three acts also happen to share the trait of putting on rousing, perhaps even bruising, live shows.
$31.29-$1,065, Sat June 29, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
