Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Texas Natives Midland Coming on Down to Whitewater Amphitheater for Sold Out Show

click to enlarge HARPER SMITH BILLBOARD
  • Harper Smith Billboard
When a band hails from Dripping Springs, Texas and got its name from a Dwight Yoakum song, you already know that you’re in store for some serious country goodness. Such is the case with neo-traditionalist country act Midland. The trio dropped a self-titled EP in 2016 and its debut (and, so far, only) album On the Rocks in 2017.

Paul Cauthen — a singer-songwriter from Tyler who mixes rock, soul and gospel into his hard Texas country sound — shares the bill. Los Angeles singer-songwriter Josh Desure, who records and performs as Desure, will round things out with his Springsteen-influenced take on Americana.

All told, this show presents a fine opportunity for fans of new-school country artists with old-school tendencies to get to know some new talent. These three acts also happen to share the trait of putting on rousing, perhaps even bruising, live shows.

$31.29-$1,065, Sat June 29, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com.
Event Details Midland, Paul Cauthen, Desure
@ Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
When: Sat., June 29, 7 p.m.
Price: $31.29-$1,065
Live Music
Map

