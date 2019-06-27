Depeche Mode Tribute Band Strangelove Ready to Rock the Aztec

click image Instagram / strangelovetribute

Event Details Strangelove @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m. Price: $16 Live Music Map

Not only content with sounding exactly like Depeche Mode at their peak, Strangelove’s commitment to accuracy goes down to the smallest detail.For example, the singer rocks a bare torso while fog machines spray full blast and lasers fill the venue with moody splashes of color. You’ll feel like you stepped back into the Reagan era.