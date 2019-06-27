Thursday, June 27, 2019
Depeche Mode Tribute Band Strangelove Ready to Rock the Aztec
By Shannon Sweet
on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 7:31 AM
Not only content with sounding exactly like Depeche Mode at their peak, Strangelove’s commitment to accuracy goes down to the smallest detail.
For example, the singer rocks a bare torso while fog machines spray full blast and lasers fill the venue with moody splashes of color. You’ll feel like you stepped back into the Reagan era.
$16, Sat June 29, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m.
Price:
$16
Live Music
