Thursday, June 27, 2019

Depeche Mode Tribute Band Strangelove Ready to Rock the Aztec

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 7:31 AM

Not only content with sounding exactly like Depeche Mode at their peak, Strangelove’s commitment to accuracy goes down to the smallest detail.

For example, the singer rocks a bare torso while fog machines spray full blast and lasers fill the venue with moody splashes of color. You’ll feel like you stepped back into the Reagan era.

$16, Sat June 29, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Strangelove
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., June 29, 8 p.m.
Price: $16
Live Music
