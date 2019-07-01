Email
Monday, July 1, 2019

B-52s and Berlin Descend Bring the '80s Back to San Antonio This Summer

The B-52s are returning to San Antonio this summer, which is dope because who the hell doesn’t love the quirky and kitschy “Rock Lobster?”

After building a cult following in the late '70s and early '80s with songs like "Planet Claire" and "Private Idaho," the B-52s eventually blew up into a top-40 hit machine thanks to the catchy dance number "Love Shack."

Also along on the tour is Berlin, whose 1986 mega-hit “Take My Breath Away” introduced an entire generation to sex through the intimate scene in Top Gun.

The nostalgia package hits the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday, August 21.

Tickets ($69-$237) are available now for purchase.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map

