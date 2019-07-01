Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

Satan Lives: King Dude Returns to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, KING DUDE
  • Facebook, King Dude
King Dude will bring his brand of sultry darkness to San Antonio on Friday, October 11, for a show at Paper Tiger.

If you’re unfamiliar with King Dude’s acoustic folk with a dose of Southern Gothic drama, you’re missing out — especially if you like the sort of haunted, vintage charm he conjures on stage. The artist brought his live show to San Antonio a few years back on an acoustic tour, but recent albums suggest that seeing with a full band would be equally awesome.

It's still unclear which side of King Dude we're in for come October. He's not confirmed whether he’ll be playing another solo set or with full accompaniment.

Also on the bill is Twin Temple plus the banjo-playing singer-songwriter Amigo the Devil, whose violent lyrics seem suited for a doom metal band. Strangely, they do well sung over banjo too.



Tickets ($17-$19) are on sale now.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Eat Away Your Post-Pride Depression With Big Freedia's New Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Collab Read More

  2. B-52s and Berlin Descend Bring the '80s Back to San Antonio This Summer Read More

  3. New, Old Fans Heading Out to Powerman 5000's Show at the Rock Box Read More

  4. Stone Temple Pilots Flying into San Antonio This Fall Read More

  5. Gospel Music Legend Michael W. Smith Hits San Antonio This October Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation