Monday, July 1, 2019
Satan Lives: King Dude Returns to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 1:05 PM
click to enlarge
King Dude
will bring his brand of sultry darkness to San Antonio on Friday, October 11, for a show at Paper Tiger.
If you’re unfamiliar with King Dude’s acoustic folk with a dose of Southern Gothic drama, you’re missing out — especially if you like the sort of haunted, vintage charm he conjures on stage. The artist brought his live show to San Antonio a few years back on an acoustic tour, but recent albums suggest that seeing with a full band would be equally awesome.
It's still unclear which side of King Dude we're in for come October. He's not confirmed whether he’ll be playing another solo set or with full accompaniment.
Also on the bill is Twin Temple plus the banjo-playing singer-songwriter Amigo the Devil, whose violent lyrics seem suited for a doom metal band. Strangely, they do well sung over banjo too.
Tickets ($17-$19) are on sale now.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: King Dude, satan, twin temple, amigo the devil, san antonio, Image