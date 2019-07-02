Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Jinjer is Still Playing San Antonio Despite River City Rockfest's Postponement
A few months back, a press release leaked that Ukranian outfit Jinjer was officially playing River City Rockfest
.
It seemed like a magnificent fit, given that Jinjer is one of the fastest-rising stars in the metal world right now.
The band's grabbed plenty of attention for colliding nu-metal grooves with elements of death metal as frontwoman Tatiana Shmailyuk ties the carnage together with beautiful clean vocals and tumultuous roars and banshee shrieks.
Even though there's no River City Rockfest this year
, the good news is Jinjer's keeping its date with San Antonio. The band will play the Rock Box on Sunday, September 21.
Yes! Thank the Metal Gods.
Tickets ($17.50) are on sale now.
