Knocked Loose Returning to San Antonio This Fall to Destroy Everything

Hailing from Kentucky, Knocked Loose fuse tough-guy hardcore in the vein of Throwdown with the violent groove of deathcore. Somehow, the band manages to sound distinct from either.While the band falls more on the side of punk than metal — especially singer Bryan Garris' emotive yells — its sound is likely to hold appeal for fans from both camps.Knocked Loose will hit the Paper Tiger on Thursday, October 17, along with Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.