Tuesday, July 2, 2019

New Funk Festival Will Funk Up the Alamodome This Summer

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MORRIS DAY & THE TIME
  • Facebook, Morris Day & The Time
Dirty, sticky and stanky as hell, funk music continues to stand the test of time, and if one nation can't come together under a groove, then maybe the Alamo City can.

On Saturday, August 24, lovers of the genre can descend up on the Alamodome for the San Antonio Funk Fest and enjoy a night of bass-forward grooves.

The lineup includes Morris Day and the Time (surely you remember the guy who played Prince's arch-nemesis in Purple Rain), Cameo, the Bar-Kays, the Original Lakeside, Dazz Band, Mary Jane Girls and Yarbrough & Peoples.

Tickets ($39-$82) are on sale now.
Location Details Alamodome
100 Montana St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-3663
General Services
Map
