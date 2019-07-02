New Funk Festival Will Funk Up the Alamodome This Summer

click to enlarge Facebook, Morris Day & The Time

Dirty, sticky and stanky as hell, funk music continues to stand the test of time, and if one nation can't come together under a groove, then maybe the Alamo City can.On Saturday, August 24, lovers of the genre can descend up on the Alamodome for the San Antonio Funk Fest and enjoy a night of bass-forward grooves.The lineup includes Morris Day and the Time (surely you remember the guy who played Prince's arch-nemesis in, Cameo, the Bar-Kays, the Original Lakeside, Dazz Band, Mary Jane Girls and Yarbrough & Peoples.