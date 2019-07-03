Camp Lo, Fat Tony and More to Perform at the Aztec's 808 Day

click to enlarge
Who'd have thought the Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer, a drum machine that came out in the ’80s, would continue to have an impact on music through the decades.
On Thursday, August 8 (8/08, get it?), the Aztec Theatre is inviting lovers of the 808, as it's commonly known, to celebrate the device's existence with a concert featuring artists influenced by its legendary beats.
Performances include sets from legendary rap duo Camp Lo (Bronx, N.Y.), Fat Tony (Houston), Boombaptist (Austin), K Dot LA (San Antonio) and turntable master DJ Chacho (San Antonio).
Naturally, the music starts at 8:08 p.m. on the dot.
If you’re curious to learn more about the history of the 808, for $5 patrons can hit the Aztec early at 6 p.m. and watch an intimate screening of 808 The Movie,
a documentary covering the birth of the drum machine and its impact on music and art.
Tickets ($12) are on sale now.
.