Camp Lo, Fat Tony and More to Perform at the Aztec's 808 Day

Who'd have thought the Roland TR-808 Rhythm Composer, a drum machine that came out in the ’80s, would continue to have an impact on music through the decades.On Thursday, August 8 (8/08, get it?), the Aztec Theatre is inviting lovers of the 808, as it's commonly known, to celebrate the device's existence with a concert featuring artists influenced by its legendary beats.Performances include sets from legendary rap duo Camp Lo (Bronx, N.Y.), Fat Tony (Houston), Boombaptist (Austin), K Dot LA (San Antonio) and turntable master DJ Chacho (San Antonio).Naturally, the music starts at 8:08 p.m. on the dot.If you’re curious to learn more about the history of the 808, for $5 patrons can hit the Aztec early at 6 p.m. and watch an intimate screening ofa documentary covering the birth of the drum machine and its impact on music and art.Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter