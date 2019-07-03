Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Get Ready to Dance to the Psychedelic Sounds of Yeasayer at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Shore Fire Media
If you’ve never tripped mushrooms to Yeasayer, you might want to when they come through San Antonio. Of course, we’re not trying to get anyone in trouble. It’s just that the psychedelic atmospheres this Brooklyn-based band creates within its rock-based songs is trip-conducive.

Long story short, Yeasayer mixes the psychedelic chill elements of acts like Neon Indian with the hooky sensibilities of bands like Broken Bells while completing things with a Foals-like dash of danceability. The outfit just released two new tracks ahead of new LP Erotic Reruns — “Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights” — both of which feel like a journey down a swirling, rainbow-brick road.

$23-$25, Fri July 5, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Yeasayer
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., July 5, 9 p.m.
Price: $23-$25
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Yeasayer

    Staff Pick
    Yeasayer @ Paper Tiger

    • Fri., July 5, 9 p.m. $23-$25
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Eat Away Your Post-Pride Depression With Big Freedia's New Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Collab Read More

  2. Jinjer is Still Playing San Antonio Despite River City Rockfest's Postponement Read More

  3. New Funk Festival Will Funk Up the Alamodome This Summer Read More

  4. Knocked Loose Returning to San Antonio This Fall to Destroy Everything Read More

  5. B-52s and Berlin Descend Bring the '80s Back to San Antonio This Summer Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation