Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Get Ready to Dance to the Psychedelic Sounds of Yeasayer at Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 8:46 AM
If you’ve never tripped mushrooms to Yeasayer, you might want to when they come through San Antonio. Of course, we’re not trying to get anyone in trouble. It’s just that the psychedelic atmospheres this Brooklyn-based band creates within its rock-based songs is trip-conducive.
Long story short, Yeasayer mixes the psychedelic chill elements of acts like Neon Indian with the hooky sensibilities of bands like Broken Bells while completing things with a Foals-like dash of danceability. The outfit just released two new tracks ahead of new LP Erotic Reruns — “Let Me Listen in on You” and “Fluttering in the Floodlights” — both of which feel like a journey down a swirling, rainbow-brick road.
$23-$25, Fri July 5, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., July 5, 9 p.m.
Price:
$23-$25
Live Music
