Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Josh Abbott Band Heading to New Braunfels for Two Nights of Romantic Country Tunes

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 10:10 AM

With lyrics sweeter than a Nicholas Sparks romance novel and melodies soft as the Corpus Christi breeze, the Josh Abbott Band embraces country’s sensitive soul.

If that sounds like your thing, Abbott and crew will be taking the stage for a two-night stand just up Interstate 35.

$43-$178, Fri July 5-Sat July 6, 8 p.m., River Road Ice House, 1791 Hueco Springs Loop Road, (830) 626-1335, riverroadicehouse.com.
Event Details Josh Abbott Band at River Road Ice House
@ River Road Icehouse
1791 Hueco Springs Loop Road
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
When: Fri., July 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., July 6, 9 p.m.
Price: $30-$85
Live Music
