Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Legendary Rap/Rock Act Molotov Returns to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MOLOTOV
  • Facebook, Molotov
There's a good chance you're already familiar with the legendary Mexico City band Molotov, a four-piece that mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock.

If you’re unfamiliar, here's a little more to chew on: the dudes came together in 1995, have released five albums and had tracks featured in movies and TV shows including Breaking Bad.

We mention all this because Molotov will return to the Alamo City Friday, August 30, for a show at the Rock Box.

If you still need more enticement to consider adding this one to your to-do list, check out out the band's “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and loud.

Tickets ($36) are on sale now.



Location Details Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
