Legendary Rap/Rock Act Molotov Returns to San Antonio
By Chris Conde
There's a good chance you're already familiar with the legendary Mexico City band Molotov, a four-piece that mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock.
If you’re unfamiliar, here's a little more to chew on: the dudes came together in 1995, have released five albums and had tracks featured in movies and TV shows including Breaking Bad
.
We mention all this because Molotov will return to the Alamo City Friday, August 30, for a show at the Rock Box.
If you still need more enticement to consider adding this one to your to-do list, check out out the band's “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and loud
.
Tickets ($36) are on sale now.
