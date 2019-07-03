Legendary Rap/Rock Act Molotov Returns to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Molotov

There's a good chance you're already familiar with the legendary Mexico City band Molotov, a four-piece that mixes hip-hop grooves with elements of metal and alternative rock.If you’re unfamiliar, here's a little more to chew on: the dudes came together in 1995, have released five albums and had tracks featured in movies and TV shows includingWe mention all this because Molotov will return to the Alamo City Friday, August 30, for a show at the Rock Box.If you still need more enticement to consider adding this one to your to-do list, check out out the band's “Amateur (Rock Me Amadeus)” — and