Wednesday, July 3, 2019

SXSW Invites San Antonians to Submit Proposals for 2020

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
South by Southwest doesn't kick off for another eight months, but those thinking about participating in Austin's preeminent tech and entertainment conference are invited to submit their proposals now.

A networking event at Brick at Blue Star on Thursday, July 11 encourages creatives, artists and speakers to participate in the PanelPicker process. This user-generated platform allows individuals to submit proposal ideas for presentations, panels, discussions and demonstrations for the 2020 conference, to be voted on by the public. PanelPicker will be open from July 1 through July 19.

Thursday's meetup will welcome everyone interested in learning more about PanelPicker and SXSW in general, and is a prime opportunity for like-minded San Antonians to connect and brainstorm proposals. One lucky attendee will even go home with a SXSW badge.

Proposals will be open to the public for voting Aug. 5 through Aug. 23. Public votes account for about 30% of the decision making process, while evaluation from SXSW staff and the programming committee makes up the other 70%.



SXSW has a history of including San Antonio artists in the two-week-long festival. About a dozen musicians played the festival this year, and a documentary spotlighting mental health officers from the San Antonio Police Department won the Jury and Special Award. PanelPicker takes submissions for presentations and demonstrations, so lecturers can get in on the fun, too.

