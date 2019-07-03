Vallenato Group Binomio de Oro de América Headed to San Antonio

click to enlarge Facebook, Jean Piero

Binomio de Oro de América frontman Jean Piero belts it out.

Binomio de Oro de América — one of key groups performing the Colombian musical form of Vallenato — is headed to San Antonio for a show at the Grand Event Center on Sunday, July 14.Vallenato is a type of Colombian folk music that originates from the country's Caribbean region. Its name translates to “born in the valley.”Binomio de Oro de América was established in the late '70s by frontman Rafael José Orozco Maestre. However, the bandleader was assassinated in the '90s by gunmen in front of his house during his daughter’s 15th birthday party. Rumor has it, the wife of an angry drug lord was obsessed with the singer and her husband murdered Orozco out of jealousy.Since then, accordionist Israel Romero — Orozco's musical partner in Binomio de Oro de América — has emerged as the group's leader and has continued to hire newer and younger talent over the years to keep it going.