Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Young the Giant Taking Over Whitewater Amphitheater with Indie-Pop Rock Sound

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 9:34 AM

California’s Young the Giant were one of the pioneering indie-pop rock bands that helped make the triumphant-sounding genre what it is today. The band headlined SA’s Maverick Music Fest in 2017, and have for the last 15 years or so been creating catchy, almost anthemic music that seems like a perfect match for festivals.

Catch the band a slightly different setting, along with neo-soul popsters Fitz and the Tantrums plus Nashville indie-pop trio Coin, who have been making some noise over the past couple years.

$36.49-$1,119.63, Fri July 5, 7 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM306 #1, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrockssa.com.
Event Details Young the Giant, Fitz and the Tantrums, Coin
@ Whitewater Amphitheater
11860 FM 306
New Braunfels, Texas
When: Fri., July 5, 7 p.m.
Price: $36.49-$1,119.63
Live Music
