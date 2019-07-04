Thursday, July 4, 2019
Cesar 'El Vampiro' Lopez, Hector Geronimo Join Forces as Monoplasma for Picks Bar Show
Posted
By Jay Nanda
on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 8:18 AM
click to enlarge
A conglomeration of rock en Español awaits fans of this tag-team duo. Cesar “El Vampiro” Lopez, a three-time Grammy-winning guitarist, is known for his time in Latin bands Mana, Jaguares and Azul Violeta. Vocalist Hector Geronimo also fronts alternative Spanish rock outfit Moebio. Una buena noche de musica indeed.
$30-$350, Sat July 6, 7 p.m., Picks Bar, 4553 N. Loop 1604, W. Suite 1101 (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.
@ Picks Bar
4553 N Loop 1604
North Central
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sat., July 6, 7 p.m.
Price:
$30-$350
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Monoplasma, El Vampiro, Hector Geronimo, Image