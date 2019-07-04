Email
Thursday, July 4, 2019

Cesar 'El Vampiro' Lopez, Hector Geronimo Join Forces as Monoplasma for Picks Bar Show

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 8:18 AM

A conglomeration of rock en Español awaits fans of this tag-team duo. Cesar “El Vampiro” Lopez, a three-time Grammy-winning guitarist, is known for his time in Latin bands Mana, Jaguares and Azul Violeta. Vocalist Hector Geronimo also fronts alternative Spanish rock outfit Moebio. Una buena noche de musica indeed.

$30-$350, Sat July 6, 7 p.m., Picks Bar, 4553 N. Loop 1604, W. Suite 1101 (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.
Event Details Monoplasma, featuring “El Vampiro” & Hector Geronimo
@ Picks Bar
4553 N Loop 1604
North Central
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sat., July 6, 7 p.m.
Price: $30-$350
Live Music
